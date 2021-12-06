Florence Pugh Faints During Cool Septum Piercing Details

Florence Pugh’s latest piercing session didn’t go exactly as planned. While the 25-year-old actress left with a “cool” septum ring when all was said and done, she ended up fainting in the process.

“When you wanna be a col grown up and get a cool new piercing and you instantly fail, go green and then faint,” the Black Widow star captioned a Saturday, December 4, Instagram post.

She went on to thank Zoe Lister-Jones for being her “trusty” piercer and having a “handy lollipop” at the ready when she passed out.

Aside from the little fainting session, Pugh’s new piercing went off without a hitch. She decided upon a blinged out, rose gold bull ring with pavé diamonds.

She did however issue a warning the last picture in her slideshow might “make your stomach scream.” The reason? It showed a gold needle spiked straight through her septum.

It didn’t take long for celebrity friends to jump into the comments section on the Marvel star’s post. Busy Phillips wrote, “Next time I see you I’ll show you MY septum ring,” while Mindy Kaling pointed out that the whole situation was giving off “1994 Emma Thompson vibes.”

The rest of Pugh’s fans shared the obsession. “STOP YOU LOOK SO CUTE WITH IT LOVELY!!” one person said, while another chimed in, “So gorgeous! Constantly leveling up.”

Pugh has made it clear over the past few months that she’s not afraid to experiment in the beauty department, offering up one fabulous look after the next.

Rewind to June, and the actress arrived at the Black Widow premiere with dip-dyed pink-meets-purple hair that landed a spot on everyone’s inspo board. She even committed to the monochromatic theme, adding hot pink eyeshadow to her look.

She rocked the funky hue for a hot minute, but eventually went back to her natural brown color. The status quo style didn’t last long though. Because in October, she did a major switch up and revealed a lob.

“I did a thing …. #chopchopchop,” she captioned an Instagram post of her freshly cut, shaggy ‘do. Famous friends wasted no time hyping Pugh up in the comments section.

Hailee Steinfeld wrote, “absolutely,” while Joey King said, “I love it.” Ariana Grande even gave her stamp of approval. “I am crying stunning,” she wrote. Eiza Gonzalez also chimed in: “It’s a huge yes for me.”

And while the new hue and cut seems to be here to stay, Pugh did switch things up for a hot minute in late November. She temporarily dyed her hair a vibrant red.