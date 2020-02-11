Just like a fresh tattoo, a new piercing isn’t official until it’s rightfully posted on social media. Don’t believe Us? Just look to celebrities like Simone Biles, Dove Cameron and Justin Bieber, all of whom have shared their new ear, face and body jewelry on the ‘gram, right after going under an artist’s needle.

Over the years, we’ve seen it all. Some stars like Drake have kept it simple by getting diamond stud earrings, while others like Bieber have surprised fans with something edgier, say, a double-take-worthy eyebrow piercing.

Most recently, Biles shared a selfie on Instagram with an unexpected piercing on her chest. She wore an off-the-shoulder V-neck sweater in the photo that helped show off the diamond stud. “Kinda unbothered,” she captioned the pic.

To make her fans feel a part of the action, Cameron had someone film a video of her getting her cartilage pierced. In the black-and-white clip, posted on Insta, the former Disney channel star’s shown giggling while getting pierced.

She captioned the video, “You guys he really whispered “sprang breeeaaak” at me right before he stuck the needle in & i was NOT ready.”

Keep scrolling to see stars showing off their brand-new piercings on social media!