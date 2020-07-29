Valentino’s fall 2020 campaign is one star-studded affair! A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Laura Dern absolutely slay as they model the latest looks in a series of images shot in their own homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

#ValentinoEmpathy is a series of portraits featuring actors, models and other creatives wearing the newest designs from the men’s and women’s collections.

Instead of being photographed over Zoom or FaceTime by a pro, the images were taken by whoever the model happened to be quarantining with. “For #ValentinoEmpathy, I’ve asked some of my friends to be photographed by their loved ones, during lockdown,” creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli wrote in an Instagram post promoting the campaign on Monday, July 27. “Leading to a series of real, unedited portraits of the people I love.” For instance, Dern’s son Ellery Walker Harper shot her stunning image at home in L.A.

“In the past weeks we have all experienced a new world as we are all living through what social distancing means. I have realized how stronger we have become through connections within our own community. The idea of #ValentinoEmpathy Campaign came to my mind because of this,” Piccioli explained in a statement from the brand. “Although I am missing the human touch, I feel that we are always connected by empathy as we are all made of emotions. We are human beings full of energies and these energies are causing changes, positive ones. I am a designer and I strongly believe that through my job I can give my contribution to society.”

That’s not the only contribution Valentino is making though. While the models won’t be compensated for their role, Valentino is instead pledging to donate the money it would have spent on this campaign — one million euros — to Rome’s Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital and its coronavirus efforts.

Keep scrolling to check out our favorite portraits from the campaign.

