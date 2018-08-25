For more than 50 years, Valentino has been making waves in the fashion world. From launching the cult-favorite Rockstud heels to creating glamorous gowns (some that take more than 500 hours to make!), to designing celebrity wedding dresses (Anne Hathaway, Nicky Hilton), the Italian-house’s appeal is undeniable. Hollywood A-listers choose the brand for dramatic red carpet moments, like Sarah Paulson’s voluminous silk scalloped frock and Elle Fanning’s bright green floor-length top and trousers.

See how more leading ladies including Jessica Alba, Claire Danes and Nina Dobrev wear Valentino’s dreamy dresses below!