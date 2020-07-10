Lady Gaga Is the Face of This Super Luxe Fragrance Campaign

Honestly, what can’t she do? Lady Gaga is adding to her ever-growing resume, serving as the face for Valentino’s latest perfume.

On Friday, July 10, Valentino announced that the “Rain on Me” singer will be the face of its Valentino Voce Viva fragrance. “Lady Gaga means freedom, self-consciousness, pure heart,” Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said in a statement from the company. “Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level. She is the icon of a generation. Her message of freedom, passion for art, self-consciousness and equality is the same our Valentino community stands for. I am so proud for having her in.”

The new scent is all about expressing the brand’s values of inclusivity and personality. “Be yourself, love who you are, and never give up your dreams,” Gaga is quoted saying in the statement.

However, we still have a little time to wait before we sniff the scent or see the images. The campaign is set to drop this September alongside the international release of the fragrance itself.

Though this is her first time officially working with a design label’s perfume, she has her very own perfume line called Fame.

This exciting news comes a little over a year after the Oscar winner wore a periwinkle-blue gown from the design house to the 2019 Golden Globes. This custom piece was such a huge hit that it went up for auction (or, at least, a replica of it) in October of last year. Though she had a ton of standout ensemble during the 2019 awards season, this was definitely one of the most buzzed about. After all, she matched her hair to the dress. That’s pretty memorable if you ask Us!

