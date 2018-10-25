If your local party store is sold out of the Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan costumes, don’t fret. Us Weekly rounded up 5 couple costumes that will impress your friends and not take a toll on your wallet this Halloween. Plus, you can make them with items in your own closet in no time at all. From the royal couple to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born, watch the video above to see how to recreate your favorite Hollywood romances.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

What You’ll Need:

For Him: black and white plaid shirt, black hoodie, black pants, lollipop

For Her: large yellow hoodie, tall brown boots, hair clips, lollipop

Their engagement may be off, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate 2018’s most puzzling couple for Halloween. Put your hair in a high pony and sing out “God is a Woman” in your best pop princess voice to complete this look.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

What You’ll Need:

For Him: guitar, neutral-colored button down, dark jeans, cowboy boots

For Her: brown hat, microphone, leopard print pants, black tank top

For this musical duo, it’s all about accessorizing. Borrow your friend’s guitar and DIY a glitter mic to pull off this last-minute look.

Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan

What You’ll Need:

For Him: black jacket, faux military pins, white belt, black pants

For Her: white off-the-shoulder dress, neutral-colored heels, a bridal bouquet, a blinged-out tiara, a veil

We’ll never be royal, but we can pretend on Halloween! Suit your man up and put on your best wedding whites for a royal wedding remake.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

What You’ll Need:

For Him: Hawaiian shirt, hotel slippers, ripped denim jean shorts

For Her: green jacket, green skirt, black tank, white sneakers

If you’re looking for a last-minute costume that’s also comfortable, look no further than Young Hollywood’s favorite couple. The Biebs loves to sport free slippers he gets from hotels, and Baldwin fancies a makeup-free look.

Betty and Jughead, Riverdale

What You’ll Need:

For Him: denim jacket with white fur collar, jughead winter hat, black pants, popcorn

For Her: gray sweater, white button down, yellow felt and black tape (cut out as Jughead’s crown, and glue or tape to sweater), popcorn

Our favorite Riverdale (and real-life) couple (Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse) is easy to replicate ­– don’t forget to rock Betty’s high blonde ponytail and Jughead’s signature crown hat.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!