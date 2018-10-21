The couple that plays together, stays together! Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton dressed up for a Halloween-themed party with her family on Saturday, October 20, and shared a sweet kiss.

The No Doubt singer, 49, was in an elaborate costume as Sally from the 1993 animated Tim Burton film The Nightmare Before Christmas, while the country star, 42, wore a sailor outfit and jeans at the Stefani family celebration for her niece Stella, whose dad is Stefani’s brother Todd.

Stefani’s three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale were also in attendance, with Kingston, 12, in a Star Wars outfit complete with lightsaber, Zuma, 10, as SpongeBob SquarePants, and Apollo, 4, as a wolfman with a scary mask.

The party featured a huge candy-filled ghost piñata, which Apollo took turns trying to hit, as well as a limbo competition. Food at the celebration included cupcakes decorated with spiders, pumpkins and bats, while an accordion player provided music.

Shelton, who was spotted doing a funky dance in one of the clips his girlfriend posted to Instagram, fooled around with fake ghoulish fingers at the celebration, jokingly picking his nose for the camera.

“That was a good party,” the singer told her brother in a video on her Instagram Story at the end of the night. “We came, we saw, we did it,” he replied, giving a thumbs-up.

