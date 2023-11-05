Taylor Swift enjoyed a Saturday night out with Brittany Mahomes and Sophie Turner.

The singer, 33, was photographed in New York City on Saturday, November 4, as she headed to dinner with her two pals. Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid arrived separately.

Swift embraced a “deep fall” look with a black long-sleeved top, pleated tweed miniskirt and black thigh-high boots. Mahomes, 28, wore a navy corseted navy jumpsuit with a white coat over her shoulders. Turner, 27, rocked a turquoise plaid blazer over light wash jeans and matching bright blue heels.

Swift and Mahomes have become fast friends amid the Grammy winners romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Brittany has been married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is one of Kelce’s pals, since March 2022 and shares daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 12 months, with the NFL star.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in October. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

The source continued, “The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Brittany was first spotted hanging out with Swift and Turner during a September girl’s night out with Blake Lively ahead of a Chiefs v. New York Jets game. The following day, the ladies cheered on the team alongside Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sabrina Carpenter and Hugh Jackman.

Swift and the Kansas City Current co-owner reunited to cheered on the Chiefs at the October 22 game at Arrowhead Stadium. The new friends showed off their touchdown celebration handshake after the Chiefs scored a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Swift sent her new squad member a 1989 sweater days later to celebrate her re-released album.

Their latest outing comes as Brittany hit the Big Apple with several other wives of Chiefs players. She enjoyed afternoon tea at the iconic Plaza Hotel with Paige Buechele, wife of quarterback Shane Buechele, and Lindsay Bell, wife of tight end Blake Bell.

While the women are enjoying New York City, the NFL players are preparing for a big game in Germany. The Chiefs are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, which will start at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With about 12 hours until kickoff, it seems safe to say that Swift likely isn’t heading to Europe to watch Kelce play. However, the tight end played coy during a Friday, November 3, press conference when asked if Swift would attend.

“When I mention — or everyone knows — she’s at the game, the Vegas [line] and over-under on my catches goes up and down,” Kelce, 34, quipped. “The spread goes up and down. So I don’t want to mess with any of that stuff. I’m just going to keep that to myself.”

The numbers don’t lie. After the Chiefs’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, NFL broadcasters even pointed out that Kelce has fared better when Swift was spotted in the crowds versus when he’s “left to his own devices.” (The latter being a reference to her 2022 song “Anti-Hero.”) The team lost the October 29 game against the Denver Broncos, which Swift did not attend.

Kelce also stayed tight-lipped when asked if he was falling in love with the “Midnights” singer. “The latest status is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there,” he told reporters on Friday. “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.”