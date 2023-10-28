Taylor Swift is an autumnal legend.

Swift, 33, donned a classic fall palette while out and about in the West Village on Friday, October 27. The singer arrived at New York City’s 4 Charles Prime Rib restaurant dressed in a chic brown plaid mini-skirt, black shirt and tan Madewell jacket paired with maroon-colored platform boots and a layered gold necklace.

Rocking her signature red lip, she completed the seasonal look with soft brown eyeshadow and her hair swept back in a chic ponytail.

Swift was likely out to celebrate the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which hit shelves on Friday. The album drop comes exactly nine years after the original, marking the fourth of six planned re-rerecordings for the Grammy winner. (Swift revealed in 2019 that she would re-record her first six albums after Scooter Braun acquired her masters in a Big Machine Records acquisition in 2016. They were later sold to a private equity company for $300 million.)

Swift announced during her final Los Angeles stop of the Eras Tour in August that 1989 (Taylor’s Version) was on its way, featuring all 24 songs from the 2014 record and five new “From the Vault” tracks: “Suburban Legends,” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Slut!” and “Is It Over Now?”

“I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly,” she wrote in a message shared via social media after the album dropped. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long.

She continued: “This moment is a reflection of the woods we’ve wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark. I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It’s been waiting for you.”

Swift has a lot to commemorate. In addition to 1989 (Taylor’s Version), her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie hit theaters earlier this month, garnering over $96 million at the box office opening weekend. She’s also gearing up for the international leg of her Eras Tour, which kicks off in November, became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history on October 27 and was recently crowned a billionaire by Bloomberg.

There’s also a blossoming romance in her life. Swift has been linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since she showed up to cheer him on at one of his games in September. The pair have been spotted out together multiple times since, even making respective appearances on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live on October 11.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the duo earlier this month, noting that their relationship is going “so well” because it’s “easy” and uncomplicated.

According to the insider, the couple have even discussed how to make their romance go the distance when they’re apart. “He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the source said, adding that the NFL star, 34, has been “in tune” with Swift’s needs.

“He has his own career and money,” the insider explained of Kelce. “So he’s not with her for the wrong reasons. He has his own successful career and understands the demands. There’s no drama and they’re happy. He’ll visit, she’ll visit. It’s working for them.”