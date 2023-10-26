Taylor Swift’s fall fashion will “never go out of style.”

Swift, 33, stepped out in New York City to show off her latest ensemble on Thursday, October 26, hours ahead of releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version). For the West Village outing, she rocked a white collared shirt dress finished with a V-neck and a golden embroidered patch. She accessorized with brown leather Prada knee-high boots, Tod’s Logo Plaque Leather crossbody bag and a Ralph Lauren hat.

For glam, Swift wore her blonde tresses down and in loose curls. She teamed the effortless look with soft glam including mascara and her signature bright red lips.

Swift previously wore the same Tod’s purse while out and about with BFF Selena Gomez earlier this month. At the time, the singers were seen leaving West Hollywood hotspot Sushi Park. Swift kept it casual in a sheer lacy top over a navy blue tank, blue jeans and dainty gold hoop earrings. She twisted her blonde hair into a claw clip and again donned minimal makeup.

Gomez, for her part, coordinated her outfit by also wearing blue denim pants and a dark sweater. Her brunette locks were styled into a ponytail and she rocked long lashes and pink lips.

Fans have been anticipating the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) for some time. The album is set to drop at midnight on Friday, October 27, and will include the original 2014 tracks as well as songs from the vault including “Slut!” “Say Don’t Go,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “Is It Over Now?”

Ahead of the drop, Swift surprised fans while attending the premiere of her concert movie, the Eras Tour, in Los Angeles. For the October premiere, Swift stunned in a blue Oscar de la Renta gown featuring a strapless neckline, a fig leaf pattern, stylish cutouts and a peep-toe skirt.

Swift’s music isn’t the only thing she’s been making headlines for as of late. Her budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has taken the world by storm.

From private dinner dates to flying to visit each other, the duo have commanded attention with their relationship.

Kelce, 34, first showed interest in Swift in July, after attending her Eras Tour.

She reciprocated the feelings in September, while cheering Kelce on at a Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game.

Since then , the duo have held hands while out and about and Swift even gave him a kiss on his cheek after Kelce helped defeat the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month.