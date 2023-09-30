Fall is officially here — and so are the long-awaited footwear trends.
Although the summer days of pairing raffia slides with slip-on-and-go dresses will certainly be missed, there’s an incomparable excitement that comes with the arrival of autumn, and you can thank boots for that.
The footwear dominated the fall/winter 2023 runway shows, with a revival of timeless designs with fresh and unexpected twists, like Prabal Gurung’s ultra-slouchy over-the-knee silhouettes in sizzling red or Givenchy’s cowboy booties that featured a wildly-fun foldover construction. But one particular style bested every collection — as seen on the catwalks of Versace and Michael Kors — and that is the forever-classic knee-high boot.
Ultra-stylish stars — think Taylor Swift, Emily Ratajkowski, Barbara Palvin, Ariana DeBose and more – have waisted no time in wearing the shoe this season. Scroll on to see how all the A-listers are wearing knee-highs this fall: