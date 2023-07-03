Haute Couture Fashion Week has kicked off in Paris and the stars are out.

The biggest names in Hollywood have touched down in the City of Love to celebrate the hottest fall/winter 2024 trends.

The event commenced on Monday, July 3, with Schiaparelli, and Cardi B was among the many stars who did not disappoint. The “Up” rapper, 30, was a must-see in figure-hugging velvet gown, which she teamed with a textured coat, platform heels and a retro swim cap.

Gwendoline Christie also attended the Schiaparelli preview, turning heads in a tailored blazer. The Game of Thrones alum, 44, teamed the statuesque look with bouncy curls and a sexy pink lip.

Following Schiaparelli, Iris Van Herpen unveiled its newest designs before models hit the Christian Dior runway hours later. Natalie Portman, Rosamund Pike, Alexandra Daddario all sat front row for the presentation, dazzling Us with dainty ensembles.

Haute Couture Fashion Week is set to continue throughout the week and will include shows from Chanel, Armani, Elie Saab, Jean Paul Gaultier and more.

Keep scrolling to see the stars in Paris: