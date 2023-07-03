Cardi B had all eyes on her at the Schiaparelli fall/winter 2024 show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Monday, July 3.

The 30-year-old rapper looked like a walking work of art in a waist-cinching black gown. The floor-length velvet number clung to Cardi’s curves and featured a gold lining at the bodice. She teamed the garment with a massive textured coat. The New York native accessorized with chunky bangle bracelets and dangling pearl-adorned earrings. On her feet, the hitmaker opted for metallic platform heels.

The most standout aspect of Cardi’s ensemble, however, was her black velvet hat — which appeared to be inspired by swim caps from the 1950s and 1960s. The piece shielded the “Up” artist’s locks and drew attention to her golden glam. For makeup, Cardi opted for a dramatic cat eye, bronze cheeks and a glossy lip.

When it comes to Schiaparelli, Hollywood’s biggest names go all out. In January, at the fashion house’s spring/summer 2023 show, Doja Cat pulled off a look to remember when she stepped out in head-to-toe red paint that was covered with crimson Swarovski crystals. The shimmering jewels adorned every inch of the 27-year-old “Say So” songstress’ body including her eyelids, lips, chest and arms. The head-turning beat was brought to life by Pat McGrath, who used over 30,000 gems via hand-application.

“It was an honor to collaborate with the incredibly gifted @DojaCat and @DanielRoseberry on ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for @Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture collection,” the beauty guru, 57, wrote via Instagram at the time.

McGrath explained the makeup took “four hours and 58 minutes” to create and commended the “Rules” singer’s “patience and commitment.” She added: “The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece and a tribute to Doja Cat’s hard work and dedication.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Cardi’s Monday outing marks her first major fashion event since the Met Gala on May 1. That evening, the Grammy winner brought the edge in a black bumble gown from Chenpeng Studio. The statuesque design was covered in protruding roses and was finished with a pearl-covered corset. Cardi, who rocked silver hair on the red carpet, teamed the piece with a sleeveless button-up and a black velvet tie.

Her outfit nailed the ball’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme — which highlighted** the late designer’s signature work with Chanel and beyond – thanks to its black and white construction and preppy vibe.