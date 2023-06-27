The stars gave Us major eye-candy during Men’s Paris Fashion Week in France as they basked in the best new trends for spring/summer 2024.

Kendall Jenner was a must-see on the Jacquemus catwalk on Monday, June 26, strutting her stuff in the tiniest mini dress that looked like a floating cloud. Gigi Hadid was also featured in the presentation, dazzling onlookers in a sheer slip dress atop silk lingerie.

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Eva Longoria, Emily Ratajkowski and more A-listers sat in the front row, donning their best garden party attire — a fitting choice for the Palace of Versailles venue.

A few days prior, Loewe hosted its spring/summer 2024 runway event, sending talent down the catwalk in sophisticated trousers and sparkling knits. “It’s always about trying to find contradictions in men and women: like how do you blur all of that?” designer Jonathan Anderson told Vogue on Saturday, June 24. “I feel like something in this very precise in that message, it’s very reduced, very luxe.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Ahead of the show, celebrities including Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa and The White Lotus’ Theo James posed for photographers. Gatwa, 30, commanded attention in a sleeveless sweater and cargo pants as James, 38, played it cool in a Canadian suit. Jared Leto was present too, going shirtless under a black blazer and matching pants.

Pharrell Williams exceeded expectations on June 20 when he unveiled his first collection as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director.

The spring/summer 2024 menswear collection was a vibrant one, featuring colorful Speedy bags, tie-dye coats, reinterpreted archive pieces and celebrity models like Pusha T.

Williams, 50, told Vogue last week that his capsule is “immersive,” adding: “It’s very inspired by the love and support of the people here that I’ve just been blessed to be able to experience over the past 30 years … In the integration of the community, the integration of the air and the integration of the scene: you know, where the show will be held, where the collection will be viewed for the first time … Also, I use that word diversity all the time: it is diverse, because my world is diverse.”

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Zendaya and more applauded Williams’ new vision from the front row.

Keep scrolling to see the best moments from Men’s Paris Fashion Week: