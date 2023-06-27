Kendall Jenner looked like a walking cloud as she strutted down the Jacquemus spring 2024 runway in Versailles, France, on Monday, June 26.

The 27-year-old supermodel was a vision in the luxury label’s new puffy white dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder construction and a micro silhouette. The leg-baring design was teamed with square-toe heels and a gem-adorned choker. The California native wore her hair in a sleek bun and further accessorized with dangling earrings.

The presentation — unveiled by the fashion house’s designer, Simon Porte Jacquemus — was hosted at the Palace of Versailles and was attended by Eva Longoria, Victoria Beckham, Emily Ratajkowski, Claire Foy and more. In addition to Jenner, runway star Gigi Hadid also owned the catwalk.

The collection was a visual representation of daydreaming as other models donned whimsical gowns, loose-fitting trousers, sheer frocks and more garments that were airy, lively and exciting. “I was so inspired by this historical place during the design process that it led me to explore many new creative possibilities,” Jacquemus told WWD on Monday.

Jenner’s gig in France comes after she opened up about her career to WSJ. Magazine in an interview published on Wednesday, June 21.

The 818 Tequila founder shared that while she’s grateful for her life, she doesn’t always love being in the limelight.

“I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live,” she told the publication. “But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not … I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

She continued: “I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Poor me,’ but I do think that it’s pretty intense … People are more mean to my family in general. They take everything and make it a bad thing.”

While being in the public eye isn’t always ideal for Jenner, the Kardashians star has built a strong reputation in the fashion industry.

Marc Jacobs — who cast Jenner in her first major runway show in 2014 — was also featured in the WSJ. interview and praised the reality star’s work ethic.

“[Kendall is a] very rare breed of model that has the beauty and has the larger-than-life personality, and truly brings this kind of magic to the clothes and photographs,” the designer said.