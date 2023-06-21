Cancel OK
Kendall Jenner Says She Doesn’t Want to be a ‘Pick Me,’ Talks Fashion Career, Anxiety and More

Kendall Jenner WSJ Invu Feature
Kendall JennerDavid Fisher/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner doesn’t always love being in the limelight. The supermodel described being famous as “intense.” 

“I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live,” Jenner, 27, said in her cover story for WSJ. Magazine’s Summer Digital issue, which debuted online on Wednesday, June 21. “But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not … I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life. I’m not built for this by any means. I’m not good at it. I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.” 

Kendall Jenner Runway Moments Versace show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 21 Feb 2020

She continued: “I’m not going to sit here and say, ‘Poor me,’ but I do think that it’s pretty intense … People are more mean to my family in general. They take everything and make it a bad thing.” 

Because of this, Jenner finds “sticking out” and being subject to “constant scrutiny” quite “unbearable,” she told the magazine. The 818 Tequila star tries her best to be conscious of her reality and is often worried about being a “pick me,” which is slang for someone who longs for attention. 

Kendall Jenner WSJ Invu
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jenner is especially mindful of her status at red carpet events. The Fwrd creative director told WSJ. that she purposely avoided taking photos with her “petite sisters” Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala last month due in part to the height of her towering Marc Jacobs boots, which she believed would draw more attention to her. 

The TV personality teamed the platform heels with a sparkly black bodysuit also by Marc Jacobs that showed off her long legs. The fashion house and its designer hold a special place in Kendall’s heart considering Jacobs cast her in her first major runway show in 2014. 

“She was Kendall, she wasn’t Kendall Jenner, she wasn’t Kim’s little sister,” Jacobs, 60, told WSJ. “I said [to stylist Katie Grand], ‘If she fits in the clothes and looks good in the clothes and walks beautifully, I don’t see why she shouldn’t be in the cast. If you are only interested in her because she is Kendall Jenner, I’m not into it.” 

Jacobs went on to praise Kendall as a “very rare breed of model that has the beauty and has the larger-than-life personality, and truly brings this kind of magic to the clothes and photographs.” 

He added: “It’s the ultimate kind of ingredient to the equation.” 

