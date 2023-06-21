Pharrell Williams is making Louis Vuitton happy. The musician — who was named the artistic director of the French fashion house in February — unveiled his first collection with the luxury label on Tuesday, June 20.

It was a star-studded evening in Paris as Hollywood’s biggest names jetted to the City of Love to celebrate the 50-year-old artist’s major milestone. The spring/summer 2024 menswear collection was a vibrant one, featuring colorful Speedy bags, tie-dye coats, reinterpreted archive pieces and celebrity models like Pusha T.

Of the capsule, Williams told Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday, “It’s immersive.”

He continued: “It’s very inspired by the love and support of the people here that I’ve just been blessed to be able to experience over the past 30 years … In the integration of the community, the integration of the air and the integration of the scene: you know, where the show will be held, where the collection will be viewed for the first time … I mean, it really is immersive. Also, I use that word diversity all the time: it is diverse, because my world is diverse.”

The Grammy winner went on to assert that while “this is menswear,” he “makes things for humans” as his runway also included female models. “I make things for humans,” Williams told Vogue.

The record producer’s new vision for Louis Vuitton was applauded by Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Zendaya, Jared Leto and more from the front row.

Williams’ new role with the brand succeeds the late Virgil Abloh. “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director,” Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement to CNN earlier this year. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Abloh held the gig until his death at age 41 in November 2021. The Chicago native, who passed following a private battle with cancer, joined the fashion house in 2018. With the label, Abloh unveiled nine collections, all of which featured vibrant bags, sweaters and more that reimagined Louis Vuitton’s classic designs. His most standout creation was perhaps the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that honored Abloh’s long-standing relationship with the sportswear giant. (Abloh also ran his own brand Off-White, which he founded in 2013.)

The brand’s decision to appoint Williams made for a seamless transition as the “Frontin’” singer shares Abloh’s respect and love of elevated streetwear. In addition to working with Louis Vuitton, Williams cofounded Billionaire Boys Club with Nigo in 2005, which offers luxurious lifestyle apparel like T-shirts, sweatshirts and more that feature the label’s iconic Moon Man motif.

