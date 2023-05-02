Cardi B Is a Gothic Bouquet With Silver Hair at 2023 Met Gala: Photos 

Ladies and gentleman, Cardi B! The rapper showed Us how it’s done at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, May 1.

For the annual soirée at Metropolitan Museum of Art, the “Up” rapper, 30, brought the edge in black bubble gown from Chenpeng Studio. The floor-length design was covered in protruding roses and was finished with a pearl-covered corset. The Grammy winner, who donned silver hair, teamed the piece with a sleeveless button-up and a black velvet tie.

Her look nailed the ball’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme — which highlights the late designer’s signature work with Chanel and beyond – thanks to its black and white construction and preppy vibe.

Over 150 garments will be on display at the museum, including his original sketches, showing his creative process and collaborative relationship with a head seamstress. There will also be a room dedicated to the seamstresses, who made his imagination come to life.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Last year, Cardi owned the Gilded Glamour-centered soirée, which served as part two to the event’s “America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme. She looked like a trophy, showing off her curves in a gold gown by Atelier Versace. The dazzling number was equipped with intricate beading that draped the Grammy winner’s figure. “Gilded is gold — it’s regal,” she told Vogue on the red carpet at the time.

For the 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion” celebration, Cardi was nearly unrecognizable in custom Thom Browne. She graced the iconic steps in the daring red ensemble that covered her head and extended into a train behind her. The ensemble took over 2,000 hours to create and was made from tulle and silk organza. Browne opened up about creating the look for Cardi, telling Vogue that year, “I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman’s body, and that is what the dress is about for me … taking advantage of that beauty.”

Cardi made her Met debut at the 2018 gathering, which was titled, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” The “WAP” rapper, who was pregnant with daughter Kulture at the time, looked like a goddess in a jewel-encrusted garment by Moschino.

She made headlines later that evening when she was spotted chatting with Nicki Minaj amid rumors that the artists were feuding. While all seemed well between the rappers, the hip-hop stars got into a physical altercation four months later during New York Fashion Week.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the two rappers became involved in an argument in a hallway at the event that ended with Cardi throwing her shoe at the “No Frauds” artist, 40, before being “dragged out” with a ripped dress and a single shoe, all while yelling. The two have remained on rocky terms since.

Keep scrolling to see Cardi at the 2023 Met Gala: