All that glitters is gold … if you’re Blake Lively at New York Fashion Week.

The 36-year-old actress had all eyes on her at the Michael Kors spring 2024 runway show on Monday, September 11, when she arrived in a sparkly gold jumpsuit. She looked like a trophy in the skintight number, which featured sequins throughout, a belt at the waist and a retro flared hem. The number made Lively’s waist look invisible and perfectly complemented her honey blonde mane.

Lively accessorized with an array of rings and dangling gold earrings. For glam, she rocked warm eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, dainty mascara and a pink pout. At the event, which was hosted at Domino Park in Brooklyn, Lively posed with Michael Kors and the brand’s CEO, John D. Idol. The Gossip Girl alum, who gave birth to her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this year, is a regular at Michael Kors fashion shows, attending the fall/winter 2022 show in a baby blue two-piece paired with a matching cropped jacket.

Lively wasn’t the only A-lister to attend the Monday presentation. Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicky Hilton, Halle Berry and Tiffany Haddish were also in attendance — and dressed to impress.

On the runway, models showed off textured sets, cutout dresses and tailored suits as well as knit designs and patterned creations that brought the sun out despite New York City’s current rainy conditions.

Lively’s appearance at the event comes after she made a major fashion statement while in Paris.

She jetted to the City of Love for a pastry-making lesson with renowned chef Cédric Grolet and put her best – fashion – foot forward in Chanel and Christian Louboutin. She took to Instagram on Sunday, September 10, to show off her outfit and the sweet activity. “It’s appropriate to wear aprons to bake, but when you’re baking w the king @cedricgrolet, it calls for @chanelofficial @loubtinworld,” Lively wrote over a photo of her look.

For the day in the kitchen, Lively opted for a navy blue and magenta cardigan from Chanel, which she teamed with a patterned skirt. On her feet, Lively opted for light pink Louboutin loafers. She accessorized with a beaded Chanel clutch and assortment of rings, which she joked were, “Ring pops. Grown up edition.” Lively wore minimal makeup and had her blonde tresses styled in loose curls.

Together, Lively and Grolet — in partnership with her brands Betty Buzz and Betty Booze — created a berry-infused dessert with tons of icing. “She surprised me so much with her talent!” Grolet captioned a video that showed Lively at work on the cake.