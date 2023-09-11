Blake Lively’s baking style includes wearing head-to-toe designer.

The 36-year-old actress jetted to Paris for a pastry-making lesson with renowned chef Cédric Grolet and put her best – fashion – foot forward in Chanel and Christian Louboutin. She took to Instagram on Sunday, September 10, to show off her outfit and the sweet activity. “It’s appropriate to wear aprons to bake, but when you’re baking w the king @cedricgrolet, it calls for @chanelofficial @loubtinworld,” Lively wrote over a photo of her look.

For the day in the kitchen, Lively opted for a navy blue and magenta cardigan from Chanel, which she teamed with a patterned skirt. On her feet, Lively opted for light pink Louboutin loafers. She accessorized with a beaded Chanel clutch and assortment of rings, which she joked were, “Ring pops. Grown up edition.” The Gossip Girl alum wore minimal makeup and had her blonde tresses styled in loose curls.

Together, Lively and Grolet — in partnership with her brands Betty Buzz and Betty Booze — created a berry-infused dessert with tons of icing. “She surprised me so much with her talent!” Grolet captioned a video that showed Lively at work on the cake.

Lively declared she “had the time of my life” alongside a carousel of photos and videos of herself and Grolet eating the cake and sipping on different flavors of her beverage line.

In September 2021, Lively revealed that she was launching her newest venture Betty Buzz — a line of sparkling, non-alcoholic mixers — and naming it after her late father, Ernie Lively.

“My dad’s name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively,” she shared in a press release at the time. “He gave up his last name when he married my mom, [Elaine Lively], and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn’t his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister’s name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer.” (Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds also share a 3-year-old daughter named Betty, 3, along with daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and a fourth child, 7 months, whose name has yet to be revealed.)

Nearly two years after starting her company, Lively revealed in June that she was launching a new line of canned cocktails called Betty Booze.

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f—ksake, flavor is,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real-time saver. Which is why I really did it.”