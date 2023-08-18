Gigi Hadid is a big fan of Blake Lively’s newest Betty Buzz campaign.

Lively, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 17, to post photos of her drinking Betty Buzz with the caption, “💛 Meyer Lemon @bettybuzz 💛 so thirsty.” The images featured Lively in a red bikini and a visor as she sipped on all the different Betty Buzz flavors.

After seeing the sexy snaps, Hadid, 28, quickly took to the comments to share her thoughts on the new promo shots.. “Hotty mommyyyyy,” she gushed.

Lively also shared the pics to her Instagram Story, joking, “This isn’t how you hang by the pool? … weird.” In another slide, she wrote, “This is not a capture of a wild mating ritual. (though it could be). I legitimately chug @bettybuzz Meyer Lemon, all day. Every day. I am our number one customer. I respect our customer’s privacy so I won’t reveal that @vancityreynolds is our number 2 customer.”

In September 2021, Lively revealed that she was launching her newest venture Betty Buzz — a line of sparkling, non-alcoholic mixers — and naming it after her late father, Ernie Lively.

“My dad’s name was Ernest Brown Jr. but he was known as Ernie Lively,” she shared in a press release at the time. “He gave up his last name when he married my mom, [Elaine Lively], and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn’t his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister’s name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer.”

Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds also share a 3-year-old daughter named Betty, 3, along with daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and a fourth child, 7 months, whose name has yet to be revealed.

Nearly two years after starting her company, Lively revealed in June that she was launching a new line of canned cocktails called Betty Booze.

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f—ksake, flavor is,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real-time saver. Which is why I really did it.”

Hadid once again showed support for the actress in the comment section. “Drinking ain’t your thing but when u make a drink for someone else, best bet they’re having a good time (me, I’m someone else),” she joked.

Hadid and Lively have been friends for several years, with Lively even giving the model parenting advice after the birth of her daughter Khai — whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik — in September 2020.

“I told her you have to do what works for you,” Lively told Vogue in February 2021. “Gigi has a really special relationship with her fans, and I love how open she is on social media. I love seeing into her world. I’m grateful for what she shares but also understand whatever boundaries she chooses to set.”