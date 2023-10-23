Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the real deal — and she’s proving it with major PDA.

Swift, 33, attended another Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, October 22, cheering on Kelce, 34, as his team defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17. The couple made an appearance at a party after Kelce’s victory, posing with his teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon.

Gordon shared a glimpse of the celebration via Instagram on Monday, October 23, captioning the photo carousel with a silver heart emoji. In one pic, Swift slung her arm around Gordon’s shoulders as the couples posed side by side. A second photo showed Swift planting a kiss on Kelce’s cheek while resting her hand on his chest.

“TWO QUEENS AND THEIR KENS WHOSE JOBS ARE BALL,” one fan teased in the comments section. A second Instagram user thanked Gordon for “breaking the internet.”

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

Swift and Kelce have been linked since September, two months after the NFL pro attended The Eras Tour at his team’s home stadium in Kansas City. Kelce revealed on his “New Heights” podcast in July that he felt “butthurt” after not being able to meet Swift following the show, later inviting her to come see him “rock the stage” at one of his games. She eventually took him up on the offer, sitting in a VIP suite with his mom, Donna Kelce, and other friends when the Chiefs played the Chicago Bears on September 24.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up,” he said on “New Heights” on September 27. “That was pretty ballsy.”

Kelce noted at the time that it was “hilarious” to see how much of a frenzy Swift caused with her appearance. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. … To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” he gushed.

The pair’s relationship has only gotten stronger since then, with Swift supporting Kelce at three more Chiefs games. She bonded with Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Matthews, and their two children — Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 11 months — at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday while wearing a friendship bracelet decorated with Kelce’s No. 87. Swift and Matthews, 28, even celebrated a Chiefs touchdown with a secret handshake.

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

Before meeting up with Swift after the game — the pair were spotted holding hands on their way out of the stadium — Kelce playfully reacted to a fan calling him “Taylor’s boyfriend.” In a TikTok video shared on Sunday, Kelce pumped his fist into the air and smiled as a crowd of onlookers cheered.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Swift has been tight-lipped about her budding romance, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that her inner circle sees the potential. “They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the insider revealed, adding that Swift and Kelce are “really happy.”

According to a second insider, Kelce makes Swift “feel safe and protected” and proudly “supports her independence and success.” The source revealed, “Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by.”