Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift is reaching new heights — and he couldn’t be happier.

Kelce, 34, was caught flashing a smile at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 22, after a fan made a reference to Swift, 33. In a video shared via TikTok, a crowd of people cheered for Kelce as he stood near an elevator bank. Kelce could be seen proudly pumping his fist into the air when one onlooker shouted, “Let’s go Taylor’s boyfriend!”

Swift made yet another appearance at the stadium on Sunday, joining Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Matthews, and family in a VIP box to watch the Chiefs defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17. Swift — who was wearing Kelce’s No. 87 on a friendship bracelet — and Matthews were spotted celebrating with a secret handshake after the Chiefs scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

After his team’s victory, Kelce hinted that he had big plans for the rest of the night. “I’m just gonna go ahead and enjoy this with the family and friends,” he said in a postgame interview on the sideline, seemingly glancing toward the stadium’s suites with a smile.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

Kelce and Swift were later spotted holding hands as they left the venue together, both repping Chiefs red, and were seen sitting side by side in a golf cart in photos shared via social media.

Swift’s attendance at NFL games has been a hot topic since she first traveled to Kansas City in late September. Sunday marked her fourth Chiefs game of the season — and it seems her presence has helped Kelce’s performance on the field. CBS showed a graphic during Sunday’s broadcast showing that Kelce gained 99 yards per game with Swift in the crowd versus 46.5 when he’s “left to his own devices,” a reference to her hit single “Anti-Hero.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has also seen the improvement. “Kelce keeps getting better with time,” he told reporters on Sunday, teasing, “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't? It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Kelce first made his interest in Swift known in July, revealing on his “New Heights” podcast that he attempted to meet Swift after one of her Eras Tour concerts at his team’s home stadium. He later invited her to see him “rock the stage” — and the twosome have been going strong ever since.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly this month, adding that the pair have an ease to their relationship. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

According to the insider, Kelce is already planning to see Swift “when she’s back on tour” for her international Eras dates starting in November. “And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the source told Us.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The couple were all smiles earlier this month when they stepped out for consecutive date nights in New York City, including their surprise cameos on the Saturday Night Live season 49 premiere. Swift is “really happy and excited” about where the romance is headed, per the source.

“She has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while,” the insider told Us. “She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.”