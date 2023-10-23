Taylor Swift might just be the Kansas City Chiefs’ good luck charm — and Coach Andy Reid is loving it.

“She can stay around all she wants,” the NFL coach, 65, said after the Chiefs 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22, adding in footage shared via social media that tight end Travis Kelce “keeps getting better with time.”

Swift, 33, was spotted cheering on Kelce, 34, during Sunday’s game at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium. She wore an oversized Chiefs sweatshirt and a friendship bracelet adorned with an 87 — Kelce’s jersey number.

Not only did Swift make headlines due to her fast friendship with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Matthews, but Kelce had a record-breaking game with the singer in the stands.

During the broadcast, CBS reported that Kelce gained 99 yards per game when Swift is in attendance compared to 46.5 yards when he’s “left to his own devices,” a reference to Swift’s 2022 song “Anti-Hero.”

Kelce expressed interest in Swift in July after attending her Eras Tour concert in Missouri. During an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce said he hoped to give Swift his number on a friendship bracelet, but the pair weren’t able to cross paths that night.

Swift has since become a staple at Chiefs games, attending four thus far. Her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium came when the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 in September. She was also present when they beat the New York Jets 23-20 at MetLife Stadium and when they dominated the Denver Broncos at home 19-8 earlier this month.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Coach Reid detailed his long history with Swift, which began years beforeher and Kelce’s whirlwind romance.

“I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad was a big NFL fan,” he shared during Donovan McNabb’s “The Five Spot” podcast on October 17. “So, I had met her when she was real young, and her dad.”

Swift is originally from Pennsylvania while Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012.

“I joked about setting Kelce up, but I’m just saying,” Reid added, noting that he’s happy to have her at the games. “She’s a good girl, she’s into it. We’re glad she’s here.”

Reid isn’t the only one who’s happy about the budding relationship between Swift and Kelce. A source exclusively told Us Weekly this month that the pair’s friends “think they’re in love.”

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the insider revealed.

The couple are even making future plans for when Swift returns to the Eras Tour stage next month for her international dates.

“He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the insider added. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

Overall, the source explained that Swift is “really happy and excited” about her new man.

“She’s at the relationship stage where she looks forward to seeing him, getting calls from him, spending time with him,” the insider continued. “She has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.”