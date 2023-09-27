Travis Kelce is being a good sport about the frenzy surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kelce, 33, opened up about the surprising amount of “attention” on his dating life during the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, cohosted by older brother Jason Kelce.

When Jason, 35, teased that “everybody in the world was talking about” Swift, 33, after she publicly supported Travis when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24, Travis called out New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick specifically.

“He hasn’t talked much about me outside of game weeks that we’ve played,” the tight end said in disbelief. “Made sure to remind me that that’s the best catch I’ve ever had in my life. … Hilarious.”

Belichick, 71, weighed in on the A-list romance on The Greg Hill Show after Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. “I would say Travis Kelce’s had a lot of big catches in his career,” he said. “This would be the biggest.”

Jason praised Belichick’s “great” one-liner as he and Travis both laughed at the wall-to-wall coverage. Travis proceeded to bring up Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who had a playful comment of his own after the team’s Sunday victory.

“You got Coach Reid telling everybody he’s Cupid, he’s been manifesting this the whole time,” Travis said.

Reid, 65, joked during a postgame press conference that he was responsible for setting up Swift and Travis. “You know what, I’ve met her before,” Reid told reporters.

According to Travis, there’s some truth to Reid’s quip. “I know that he had met the Swift family before, so I don’t know,” he said on the podcast. “He could’ve been in the background the whole time. … Shout-out to Coach Reid.”

Before taking over the Chiefs coaching staff, Reid led the Philadelphia Eagles — Jason’s current team — from 1999 to 2012. Swift, meanwhile, hails from Pennsylvania, which is likely how the meeting occurred.

Travis gushed over Swift’s “electric” presence at his game, calling her “ballsy” for showing up and sitting with his friends and family (including his mom) in his suite. The twosome were later spotted walking out of the stadium together on Sunday after weeks of speculation about their relationship.

Following their public debut, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift and Travis aren’t “serious” but have “been on a few dates.” Per the insider, “They’re getting closer and closer every day.”

A second source told Us that Travis was “thrilled” that Swift accepted his invitation to the game, adding, “Taylor had such a blast and got along great with his mom and friends too.”