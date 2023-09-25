Six-time Super Bowl head coach and apparent Taylor Swift stan Bill Belichick was happy to weigh in on the singer’s blossoming romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

When asked for his thoughts on the couple — who left the Chiefs game together on Sunday, September 24 — the New England Patriots coach, 71, responded with a sound bite that quickly went viral.

“I would say Travis Kelce’s had a lot of big catches in his career,” Belichick said on The Greg Hill Show. “This would be the biggest.”

Swift and Kelce, both 33, sent the internet into an absolute meltdown on Sunday night during the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The 12-time Grammy winner, decked out in Chiefs gear, was spotted cheering — and even chest-bumping a pal — as she watched Kelce and the Chiefs defeat the Bears 41-10 alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. After the game, Swift and Travis exited the venue together and were later photographed leaving in a convertible.

While Travis managed to avoid the post-game media, members of the Chiefs organization played into the spectacle.

“I knew I had to get it to Trav,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Erin Andrews about the “pressure” he was under to help Travis score a touchdown for Swift. “He does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”

Though Mahomes, 28, didn’t get a chance to meet Swift on Sunday, he seemed hopeful that he’ll get the opportunity to connect with the pop superstar as long as she continues to date his teammate.

“I guess if she ends up being with Travis, I’ll meet her at some point,” Mahomes said during the post-game press conference.

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Andy Reid quipped that he was the one who kicked off Swift and Travis’ romance. “I set them up,” he joked during the conference.

Travis initially attempted to shoot his shot with Swift in July at one of her two sold-out Eras Tour shows at Arrowhead Stadium. While he wanted to give the “Midnight Rain” artist his phone number on a friendship bracelet, he didn’t get the chance to at the time.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast after the concert.

Not to be dissuaded, reports began surfacing of the two spending time together — with Jason, for his part, only fueling the flames with coy commentary.

“Ever since [Travis’ reality show] Catching Kelce, everybody has been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” Jason, 35, teased in a postgame interview earlier this month. “I don’t really know what’s going on there. I know Trav is having fun. We’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Sunday marked the first time Travis and Swift were spotted together.