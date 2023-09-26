Travis Kelce’s publicist is going on the record regarding at least one aspect of the football player’s relationship with Taylor Swift.
Pia Malihi shut down rumors that the 33-year-old Grammy winner made a list of notes about the Kansas City Chiefs to have on hand during the game on Sunday, September 24.
In response to DeuxMoi’s Instagram post that alleged to have “Taylor swifts team notes on all things chiefs … recovered from the stadium,” Malihi commented, “Not true … I’m TK’s publicist and that’s not hers.”
The piece of paper included several handwritten notes about the Chiefs, including the most “famous Chiefs players” and their respective positions. The guide also noted who owned the team, their mascot and more — including one message that seemed to imply that Kelce, 33, had the “best hair” on the team.
As social media likely informed you, Swift accepted Kelce’s invite to the Chiefs game vs. the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Decked out in Chiefs gear, the singer sat next to his mom, Donna Kelce, and seemed elated during the game, chest-bumping a friend in excitement and even appearing to shout “let’s f—king go!” when Travis scored. .
Travis and Swift caused even more of a frenzy after leaving the stadium together, getting into a purple convertible before driving off into the night. They reportedly dined at a restaurant with the rest of the team.
“They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly about the pair’s relationship. “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.” While Swift has a “packed schedule,” the source added: “They’re getting closer and closer every day.”
Fans began shipping the stars over the summer after Travis revealed he attempted to meet Swift during one of her July Eras Tour stops at Arrowhead Stadium. The two-time Super Bowl winner later told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he actually tried to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet — but was shot down because she didn’t meet people before or after shows.
“I took it personal,” Travis admitted to Jason on their “New Heights” podcast later that month. “But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”
The rejection didn’t stop Travis from later connecting with Swift — and inviting her to a game.
“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Travis said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, September 21. “So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.” Three days later, Swift was there.
Travis, for his part, gave quarterback Patrick Mahomes a “last minute” heads-up that Swift would be in attendance.
“There are some things with Trav where he, kind of, just says it and you don’t know if it’s true or not,” Mahomes, 28, said during a post-game press conference. “Friday, he was just like, ‘Ah, yeah, I think she’s coming to the game … this weekend’ and moved about his business. … That’s just Travis.”
In addition to Mahomes, NFL icons from Patriots coach Bill Belichick to Chiefs coach Andy Reid have weighed in on Swift and Travis’ relationship — with Belichick, 71, quipping that Swift would be the “biggest” catch of Travis’ career, and Reid, 65, joking that he was the one to set them up.