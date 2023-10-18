Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce is still new, but Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid goes way back with the pop superstar.

“I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad was a big NFL fan,” Reid, 65, explained during a Tuesday, October 17, interview on Donovan McNabb’s “The Five Spot” podcast. “So, I had met her when she was real young, and her dad.”

Reid was formerly the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, which is the Swift family’s favorite NFL team (and the home squad of Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce). Swift, however, has been rooting for the Chiefs since she started dating Travis, 34, earlier this fall.

“I joked about setting Kelce up, but I’m just saying,” Reid continued before acknowledging he’s happy to have Swift, 33, in the Chiefs box. “She’s a good girl, she’s into it. We’re glad she’s here.”

Swift has become a fixture at Chiefs games lately, most recently attending the team’s October 12 home game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Denver Broncos. Reid, however, is not the only person who’s jokingly taken credit for setting her up with Travis. Sportscaster Erin Andrews has pointed out that she encouraged a romance between the duo during an August episode of her “Calm Down” podcast.

“Travis was very open about not getting to meet her [at the Eras Tour],” Andrews, 45, said during a Monday, October 16, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “And so we were just being really candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his. And we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy.’”

Andrews joked that she and cohost Charissa Thompson are “getting all the credit now” as Travis and Swift were first spotted together one month after Andrews talked about the pair on her podcast. “We hope to officiate the wedding,” Andrews quipped. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

Swift, for her part, gave a subtle nod to Andrews when she attended last week’s Chiefs game by wearing a team jacket from the journalist’s WEAR line. Andrews previously revealed that she sent Swift some Chiefs merch from the brand in hope she’d wear it to a game — and the plan worked.

“I hope to God she puts something on that we have that we’ve sent,” Andrews told Variety earlier this month. “Her fans, they’re so powerful. They just want to get close to whatever she’s associated with. I find it fascinating.”

The jacket, meanwhile, is currently sold out but available for future preorders.