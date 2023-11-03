Travis Kelce is — shockingly — keeping his mouth shut when it comes to answering questions about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kelce, 34, was pressed about his “status” with Swift, 33, while speaking to reporters during a press conference in Germany on Friday, November 3, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ overseas game.

“The latest status is I got to see her last week,” the tight end shared. “That’s the latest status right there.”

Kelce didn’t give a straight answer about whether Swift would be in attendance at his game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 5. The questions were taken a step further when Kelce was asked whether he’s “in love” with Swift, but he quickly turned the inquiry down.

“I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal,” he explained.

Kelce and Swift were first linked in September, two months after he revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he tried to connect with her when she performed in Kansas City on The Eras Tour. Swift made her Chiefs debut on September 24, cheering for Kelce and his team as they defeated the Chicago Bears. She has attended three games since — and has even stolen the spotlight at the games she’s missed.

Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift and Kelce are “really happy” at this point in their budding romance.

“They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the insider shared, noting that the couple’s strong connection is clear when they’re together . “Friends think they’re in love.”

According to the source, Swift and Kelce also discussed how they would make their relationship work when they’re long-distance. Days after Kelce’s game in Germany, Swift will restart The Eras Tour in South America after a brief hiatus.

“He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” the insider explained. “It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

While it’s still unclear whether she’ll join Kelce in Europe, Swift recently changed her plans to see him in Kansas City after the Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos. (Swift was not at the October 29 game.)

“Taylor feels awful for Travis and knows he doesn’t [take] losing lightly,” a second source told Us. “Taylor felt like the least she could do is head to him in Kansas City a day earlier than planned so she could be by his side to comfort and encourage him in any way she could.”

According to the insider, Swift was already “planning to celebrate Halloween” with Kelce. While a third insider hinted that the couple had “talks” about “dressing up in costume as the Beckhams,” neither Swift nor Kelce have shared any pics of their Halloween celebration.