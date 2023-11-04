Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates have said guten tag to Frankfurt for their next away game — but he’s staying mum if Taylor Swift joined them.

“When I mention — or everyone knows — she’s at the game, the Vegas [line] and over-under on my catches goes up and down,” Kelce, 34, quipped during his team’s Friday, November 3,press conference ahead of the sporting event.

Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs since 2013, further noted that Swift’s game day attendance has started to affect his playing abilities.

“The spread goes up and down. So I don’t want to mess with any of that stuff,” he joked. “I’m just going to keep that to myself.”

Kelce has been linked to Swift, 33, since September after initially failing to exchange phone numbers via friendship bracelet during her July Eras Tour stop in Missouri. Amid their blossoming romance, the Grammy winner has attended four of Kelce’s games — and watched him win each one.

After the Chiefs’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, NFL broadcasters even pointed out that Kelce has fared better when Swift was spotted in the crowds versus when he’s “left to his own devices.” (The latter being a reference to her 2022 song “Anti-Hero.”) Per CBS, Kelce has gained 99 yards per game with Swift in the stands as compared to a mere 46.5 whenever she skipped one.

“Taylor was in attendance and it’s turning out it was good she was in attendance because they put your stats up — when she’s at the game, when she is not at the game. I don’t know if you’re aware of this,” Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, later recalled during an episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

Travis succinctly replied, “How could I not be aware of this? … ‘Left to his own devices.’ Well put.”

A source previously confirmed to Us Weekly that Swift would not step out at all of Travis’ upcoming games because she doesn’t want to be a “distraction” to him.

“She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle,” the source told Us last month. “She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”

Swift ultimately skipped the Chiefs’ matchup against the Denver Broncos on October 29, in which they lost. After Travis licked his wounds, Swifted jetted to his side to console him. Travis teased their meetup — which coincided with Halloween — during his Friday press conference.

“The latest status is I got to see her last week. That’s the latest status right there,” he told reporters in Germany when asked if he was falling in love with Swift. “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.”