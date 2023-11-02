Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is becoming almost as well known as her sons.

Donna, 71, got a surprise welcome when she flew to Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, November 2, to see Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday, November 5, game against the Miami Dolphins. As America’s favorite football mom stepped on the plane, she was greeted with thunderous applause.

In footage circulating around X (formerly known as Twitter), mama Kelce could be seen sporting a denim jacket with Travis’ no. 87 on the front as she walked to her seat. The post included the comment, “Mama Kelce is on my friends flight to Germany!! She said everyone cheered.”

While Travis, 34, would likely pay for his mom to sit first class — according to Fox Sports, the athlete signed a 4 year, $57 million contract in 2020 with Kansas City— Donna was seen going to an economy seat.

Donna is pulling double duty when it comes to being an NFL mom. She is also mother to Philadelphia Eagles all-star center Jason Kelce, who like his brother, earns $14 million a year, according to USA Today.

In addition to the profits they earn on the field, Travis and Jason, 35, have each scored numerous commercial endorsements over the years. Now, their mom is also promoting a brand. On Thursday, Donna announced a contest to win tickets to sit with her in a VIP suite when her two sons play each other on Monday, November 20, in Kansas City.

The game will be a rematch of this year’s Super Bowl LVII in February, which was won by the Chiefs, 38-35.

Donna said in an Instagram video on Thursday that she has partnered with Barefoot Wine “to introduce the Barefoot Bandwagon Box, a space for one lucky contest winner and three of their favorite friends to enjoy football and wine with me and learn more about both during the Philadelphia vs. Kansas City game.”

To win the contest, fans are invited to visit Barefoot’s Instagram and Facebook pages to leave a comment about why they want to attend the game and meet Donna.

While the Kelce family has made headlines in the sports world for years, they were catapulted into the spotlight in September when Travis sparked romance rumors with Taylor Swift. The singer, 33, sat alongside Donna at her first Chiefs game that same month, with the TV cameras focused on them as they bonded. The pair have been spotted cheering Travis on together at three other Chiefs games since.

Before Donna traveled to Germany earlier this week, she told Fox Digital she feels the NFL loves that Swift is increasing the television audience.

“I would imagine that they would be thrilled with any new viewership,” she said. “I mean, how could you not be? Football is essentially easy to get involved with and enjoy, and it’s exciting. The other thing, too, is that it’s just one of those things that you can dabble in to. You don’t have to be an expert in it.”

She continued: “So I think it’s a fun thing for the NFL to get new viewership, and I’m sure they’re extremely happy about it and I can’t see they’d have any issue with that at all.”

If statistics prove anything, Travis also enjoys having Swift in the stands.

During an October episode of their “New Heights” podcast, Jason pointed out to Travis that CBS Sports reported his stats as greatly improved when Swift is around, “When T-Swift is at the game, you are averaging 99 yards. And when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game,” he teased his brother.

Donna, meanwhile, told Fox Digital that critics believed the added off-the-field attention would hamper her son’s performance, but she’s happy he proved them wrong.

“There were some people saying he’s not going to be able to handle the season, he’s not going to be a good football player,” Donna explained. “But it turns out that the more that he is pushed or challenged, he takes it to a new level.”