America’s favorite football mom Donna Kelce wants fans to join her to see her NFL sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce play against each other.
Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs will host Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, November 20, in a rematch of this year’s Super Bowl LVII, which was won by the Chiefs, 38-35.
Donna, 71, is offering the chance to sit with her in her VIP suite and ask her questions about the game and her all-star sons.
She said in an Instagram video posted on Thursday, November 2, that she partnered with Barefoot Wine “to introduce the Barefoot Bandwagon Box, a space for one lucky contest winner and three of their favorite friends to enjoy football and wine with me and learn more about both during the Philadelphia vs. Kansas City game.”
“As a mom to two football players on competing teams,” she continued, “I am someone who enjoys welcoming new fans to the game. I can’t wait to share more about football with you in the Barefoot Bandwagon Box.”
Donna’s eldest son Jason, 35, is in his 13th season with the Eagles, and Travis, 34, is playing his 11th season with the Chiefs, so she definitely knows football — and wants to share her knowledge with four lucky fans.
“Not everybody is an expert at NFL,” Donna told People on Thursday. “You don’t have to be an expert to enjoy wines, so it kind of pairs.”
To win the contest, fans are invited to visit Barefoot’s Instagram and Facebook pages to leave a comment about why they want to attend the game and meet Donna.
Mama Kelce has become a center of attention since she bonded with Taylor Swift when the 33-year-old pop star — who is dating Travis — attended several Chiefs games and sat with her.
Last month, Donna posted an Instagram video that showed her hugging Swift at the Chiefs game against the New York Jets on October 1. Announcer Mike Tirico said, “You think Travis Kelce is living a good life? Donna Kelce is living the best life of all. There she is again with Taylor Swift like she was last week.” Donna captioned the clip, “Travis Kelce’s biggest fans.”
The Grammy winner’s first Chiefs game was in Kansas City on September 24 as the team defeated the Chicago Bears, 41-10. The following week she attended their road game against the Jets which the Chiefs won, 23-20. Swift also witnessed the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 19-8 on October 12 and was present for their 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22.
Donna appeared on the Today show on October 6, and when asked about her conversations with Swift, she teased, “I’ll never tell.” The proud mom said she concentrates on watching her sons play.
“Seriously, you know, I want to watch my kids,” she continued. “I’m focused on them and what’s happening and who’s winning and all that good stuff.”
Donna met several of the singer’s famous friends at the Jets game, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner. She admitted she was overwhelmed by being surrounded by so many stars and all the attention she’s been receiving.
“It truly feels like I’m in some kind of an alternate universe,” Donna continued on Today. “It’s just really, really strange, but it’s fun. It’s a great ride.”