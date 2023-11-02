All Taylor Swift had to do was stay — in Canada.

The singer, 33, took to social media on Thursday, November 2, to announce three additional dates for the international leg of her Eras Tour. The concerts will all take place at the BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on December 6, 7 and 8, 2024, following six performances at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Gracie Abrams — who previously joined Swift on the first leg of the tour earlier this year — will return as opener for the added shows. “What did you say? 3 more Eras shows in Vancouver next year? lfg,” Abrams, 24, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday alongside a photo of her and Swift.

Swift is currently on a break from touring after finishing up her first round of performances in August but will hit the road again on November 9 with shows in Argentina and Brazil. She’ll later perform in Asia, Europe and Australia before returning to the U.S. and Canada in October 2024.

Swift’s Eras Tour — in which she takes fans through every “era” of her 10-album discography — has proved to be a massive success. Earlier this month, Forbes released its list of top-earning summer concert tours, with Swift’s Eras Tour landing at No. 1 and its 56 U.S. shows earning $305 million after costs.

The tour’s profits — alongside the box-office smash that is her October concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — have brought Swift to billionaire status, according to a Bloomberg News analysis conducted last month.

The analysis stated that Swift’s net worth is reportedly $1.1 billion and noted that she is “one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.” In breaking down her assets, Bloomberg reports that Swift’s music catalog is worth an estimated $400 million. Her other earnings include a reported $370 million in concert ticket sales and merchandise, $120 million in Spotify and YouTube streaming royalties, $110 million in real estate and $80 million in royalties from music sales.

While Bloomberg reported that Swift could potentially double her billionaire status if she were to sell off the rights to her catalog, that seems unlikely as the “Anti Hero” singer is in the process of rerecording her first six albums — a project she decided to embark on after her masters were sold to Scooter Braun in a 2016 acquisition with her former label, Big Machine Records. (Braun later sold the masters in 2020 to Shamrock Holdings for $405 million.)

Swift first announced her rerecording plans in August 2019, with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) being the first album to get Taylor’s Version treatment in April 2021. Red (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) followed in October 2021 and July 2023, respectively, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) hit shelves last month. Reputation and her self-titled debut album are the only rerecordings left to be released.

“I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I’m coming from,” Swift wrote via Instagram in February 2021. “Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”