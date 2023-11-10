Jason Kelce is taking his new name in stride.

“Welcome Taylors Boyfriends Brother,” Chicago restaurant The Wieners Circle declared on a sign outside the eatery as the Philadelphia Eagles tight end stepped inside and placed an order on Thursday, November 9.

The restaurant’s official Instagram account captioned a photo of the sign “Mean (Wiener Circles Version)” alongside a picture of Jason, 36, wearing a The Wieners Circle T-shirt. A video of Jason inside the hot dog stand also showed Jason interacting talking all things football with one of the employees.

Jason was joined by Thursday Night Football analyst Andrew Whitworth ahead of the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers game that evening. Prior to his Chicago trip, Jason revealed that he would be making an appearance on the Prime Video Thursday Night Football broadcast.

“It’s gonna be a good time, I can’t wait,” he said during the Wednesday, November 8, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which Jason hosts alongside his brother, Travis Kelce. “Typically, you go to warm places in the bye, we’re going to go to Chicago, a little bit different.”

Jason appeared unbothered by his new nickname, which comes as Travis, 34, continues to make headlines for his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Things between Travis and Swift, 33 started to heat up in September following a missed connection at her Eras Tour in July. When Travis invited Swift to one of his Kansas City Chiefs football games, and she was seen in the crowd, their relationship really kicked off.

Swift has been spotted at a few more of Travis’ games since then, however, they are preparing to go long distance as the singer has officially started the South American leg of the Eras Tour.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this week. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

Swift started her three-day run in Buenos Aires last night and will play in Rio de Janeiro and São Paolo as November comes to an end.

Travis currently has a bye week, and previously hinted at spending the break somewhere “close to the equator.” (Travis’ NFL schedule will continue on Monday, November 20, as the Chiefs play the Eagles.)

“I might just say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” he teased during Wednesday’s “New Heights” episode. “My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

On Thursday, however, he stayed in Kansas City to attend teammate Patrick Mahomes’ third 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala. While Swift couldn’t attend the gala, she was there in spirit, donating a framed, “commemorative” platinum record with an “authentic autograph,”per a Thursday Instagram post from Optimal Fundraising Group.

Jason, for his part, further teased Travis’ upcoming travel plans during the Thursday Night Football broadcast.

“It’s something new every week. I’m sure he’ll pop up somewhere this bye week,” he joked. “He’s purposely leaving me out of what’s happening, he knows my mouth is a little bit too big these days. Giving a little bit too much media coverage. … It’s kind of like ‘Carmen Sandiego,’ he’ll pop up somewhere.”