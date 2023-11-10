Travis Kelce didn’t make it to the very first night of Taylor Swift‘s South American tour — for a good cause.

Kelce, 34, stayed in Kansas City on Thursday, November 9, as Swift, 33, kicked off the second leg of her Eras Tour in Argentina. While some fans were hoping to see Kelce shaking it off in Swift’s VIP tent, he instead supported teammate Patrick Mahomes at the third annual 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala.

“@killatrav in the building!” read an Instagram Story from the charity’s official account on Thursday alongside a video of Kelce at the event. “Huge thanks for all your support 🙏.”

Mahomes, 28, established his organization in 2019 with the hopes of “improving the lives of children” through “initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes,” per the foundation’s website. By the end of Thursday’s gala, more than $600,000 was awarded in grants to the charity’s partners.

“Thank y’all for being here,” Mahomes said in a speech with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, standing behind him on stage. “Let’s keep it going, let’s make it bigger and bigger and see where we can go.”

Kelce’s appearance came shortly after he hinted at possibly traveling “somewhere sunny” and “closer to the equator” while the Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week. “I might just say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” he told his brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

Swift restarted her Eras Tour on Thursday after wrapping up the U.S. leg of shows in August. She performed to a sold-out crowd in Buenos Aires, debuting a new pink bodysuit for the Lover section of her three-hour set. Fans were treated to songs Swift has never before played live — “The Very First Night (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” and “Labyrinth” — during the acoustic portion of the show.

While he missed Thursday’s concert, Travis previously saw The Eras Tour in Kansas City in July. He later revealed on “New Heights” that he tried to meet Swift backstage and give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, but the twosome didn’t connect that night.

Two months later, however, Swift accepted an invitation from Travis to see him play in a Chiefs game. She was first spotted in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24 and has since attended four more NFL games as her romance with Travis heats up.

Despite their busy schedules, a source exclusively told Us Weekly this month that Swift and Travis “have developed a very real connection” and came up with “detailed plans” for how to navigate the distance while Swift is on tour.

A second insider revealed last month, “He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him,” adding, “Taylor is really happy and excited about Travis.”

Swift has two more shows in Buenos Aires this weekend before she heads to Brazil for concerts in Rio de Janeiro and São Paolo. Travis, meanwhile, plays his next NFL game on November 20 against Jason, 36, and the Philadelphia Eagles.