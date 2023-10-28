Travis Kelce went to the first game of the 2023 World Series — and showed his support for new love interest Taylor Swift’s music.

Kelce, 34, sat in a box during the Friday, October 27 game at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to watch the Texas Rangers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. In the midst of an inning, broadcasters played Swift’s “Shake It Off” to pump up the crowd. (The choice to include the 1989 single during the MLB championship coincided with the release of Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album.)

According to X (formerly Twitter) footage shared by sports journalist Pat Doney, Kelce couldn’t resist grooving to Swift’s sick beat. In the clip, Kelce danced in his seat by waving his arms back and forth next to a friend.

After Kelce watched the Rangers clinch a victory, he made a quick exit out the back of the stadium. Before he had a chance to leave though, an eager fan couldn’t resist speaking to him about Swift, 33.

“We love Taylor,” Claire Couv Smith — who is the wife of Rangers athlete Josh Smith — quipped via her Instagram Story on Friday as Kelce walked past her.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end then turned his head and replied, “Thank you. Congrats on the win!”

Claire, 25, subsequently captioned her social media video, “This night couldn’t have ended any better. Taylor, I love you & now I love Travis Kelce.”

Kelce was later spotted belting out the words to Swift’s “Love Story” during a postgame celebration, per TikTok footage.

Kelce first expressed interest in Swift in July, revealing that he failed to gift her a DIY friendship bracelet with his phone number when she brought her Eras Tour to Kansas City. The pair eventually connected, going on a couple of private dates before taking things to the next level last month. Swift attended her first Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears in September, donning team merch as she sat next to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in a private box.

The “Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version)” singer has since attended three more of Travis’ NFL games — and stepped out with Travis for a pair of October date nights in New York City.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Friends think they’re in love.”

The insider added that Travis and Swift’s romance was “going so well” because it felt “easy” and uncomplicated. Their bond has also already garnered the approval of Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

“I think [Travis and Taylor are] a wonderful couple,” Ed told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 25. “I think they deserve a great friendship with each other, and if it ever goes to more than that. … They’re two wonderful people and they are enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other.”