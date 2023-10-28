Taylor Swift’s romance with Travis Kelce has made her the talk of the NFL, but football players aren’t the only athletes to show the singer love.

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo changed his walk-up song to Swift’s Reputation hit “Ready for It?” during a July 2023 game, instantly reversing his batting slump.

Rizzo went four for four in the game against the Kansas City Royals — and even hit his first home run in 45 games.

“Taylor Swift … It’s her summer, really,” Rizzo joked to reporters after the game. “She’s helping the economy in every city she goes [to].”

He’s not the only Yankees player who has a major affinity for the singer. Aaron Judge has referred to himself as being an “early on” Swiftie when “she was a little more country.”

“We’ll hide those songs that I like,” the outfielder joked on fellow MLB star Mookie Betts’ “On Base” podcast in June 2023. “Some of her new stuff, getting ready to go to the park, you throw that on [and] it puts you in a good mood. Brushing your teeth, getting ready for the day — a little ‘Bad Blood,’ ’22.’”

While Judge was unable to attend Swift’s Eras Tour that year, he revealed that some of his teammates saw the show.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Everybody else went. I think Rizzo grabbed a couple of T-shirts and sweatshirts,” Judge said. “He was grabbing all the merchandise, man. He was killing it.”

Keep scrolling to see which other MLB stars love Swift: