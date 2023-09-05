Aaron Judge traded the baseball dugout for the tennis court while attending the 2023 US Open with his wife, Samantha Bracksieck.

The couple stepped out for a rare date on Monday, September 4, taking in the eighth day of the tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Judge, 31, kept it casual in a white T-shirt and dark pants. Bracksieck, 30, coordinated her sporty style with her husband and tied a sweater around her shoulders. She accessorized with a Rolex hat.

Judge and Bracksieck were seen holding hands outside the stadium before heading to their box seats. They were joined by Judge’s New York Yankees teammate Keynan Middleton. (Tina Fey was also spotted sitting one row in front of the MLB pros.)

Despite Judge’s high-profile sports career, he’s managed to keep his relationship with Bracksieck relatively under wraps. The pair — who were once high school sweethearts — quietly tied the knot in Hawaii in December 2021.

Several months later, Judge shared a rare glimpse of his marriage during a trip to California. “What a time we had out in LA for the All Star break!” he wrote via Instagram in July 2022. “Can’t thank Yankee fans and all the fans out there for their support and making this one of the best years yet! Time to get rolling in the 2nd half! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

The celebratory post featured photos from on the field and off, including a sweet red carpet shot with Bracksieck. The couple once again matched their outfits, each donning muted neutral tones for the special event.

When Judge hit his 60th career home run two months later, Bracksieck was in the crowd at Yankees Stadium to cheer him on. He continued to break records in October 2022, achieving a historic 62nd homer.

Judge’s team acknowledged his talent two months later by naming him captain. He is the 16th Yankees player to hold the title and the first since Derek Jeter, who retired in 2014.

“Today was a dream,” Judge gushed via Instagram after the announcement, sharing a handful of photos with his family. “I am honored and privileged to represent the Yankees and the city of New York for the rest of my career. Thank you to the Steinbrenner family, my teammates, my family, and most importantly, to the greatest fans in the world. Excited to continue this journey with you.”

Judge and Bracksieck are one of many couples to make a date night out of the US Open, which kicked off on August 28. Barack and Michelle Obama were spotted watching a match on day one of the tournament, while season 20 Bachelorette Charity Lawson made her debut with fiancé Dotun Olubeko at the stadium soon after.