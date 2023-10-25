Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, has nothing but nice things to say about his son’s new girlfriend, superstar Taylor Swift.
“I think [Travis and Taylor are] a wonderful couple,” Ed said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday, October 25. “I think they deserve a great friendship with each other, and if it ever goes to more than that.”
Ed noted that he thinks it’s “great” that the couple have connected. “They’re two wonderful people and they are enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other,” he gushed.
Swift, 33, started supporting Travis, 34, at his football games in September when she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in the tight end’s private suite. Since then, Swift has been to several games to cheer on Travis and his team alongside Ed, mom Donna Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.
Ed was spotted chatting with Swift for the first time as the Chiefs faced off against the Denver Broncos on October 12.
“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her. We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around,” Ed told People on Monday, October 23.
Discussing footage of Swift and Ed’s interaction, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, jokingly warned Swift to stay away from their dad.
“If you know Dad like I know Dad,” Travis started to say on an October episode of his and brother’s “New Heights” podcast, to which Jason, 35, quipped, “He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift.”
Jason explained that Swift should spend more time with their mom instead since their dad can be unpredictable.
“If you see dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation’s going,” Jason joked.
Despite his sons’ chagrin, Ed plans on getting closer to Swift as her romance with Travis continues. He told ET that “without a doubt” he has a seat saved for her if the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl this season — and she’s not too swamped with her Eras Tour.