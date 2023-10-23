Ed Kelce had nothing but nice things to say about his son Travis Kelce’s new girlfriend — and revealed the moment he realized Taylor Swift was unique.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed told People in an interview published on Monday, October 23. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.”

Ed, who watches most of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games alongside ex-wife Donna Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium, noted that the private family suites have a tendency to get messy during big events.

“Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can,” he recalled to the outlet. “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot.”

Swift, 33, was spotted chatting with Ed on October 12 as the Chiefs faced off against the Denver Broncos. During the game, the camera panned up to the duo as they smiled and laughed while both decked out in Chiefs gear. Swift was also seen bonding with Donna, 71, and Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Nearly one week later, Travis, 34, and brother Jason Kelce joked that Swift should steer away from their father.

“If you know Dad like I know Dad,” Travis said on an October episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast, to which Jason, 35, finished, “He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift.”

Travis teased that he felt “terrible” for Swift and it was “terrifying” for him to imagine what she was talking to his father about.

“If you see dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation’s going,” Jason quipped.

Despite giving their dad a hard time, Travis praised Ed for being “the best f—king dad in the world,” clarifying that the brothers just “love to rag on the big guy.”

Since Swift got acquainted with Ed, the Grammy winner has continued to show her support for Travis by attending his games alongside his family and friends. Most recently, Swift was spotted at the Sunday, October 22, Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers matchup .

Following the Chiefs’ victory, Travis and Swift made an appearance at a post-game celebration where she gave her boyfriend a sweet peck on the cheek according to photos shared by Chiefs teammate Mecole Hardman Jr.’s girlfriend Chariah Gordon.