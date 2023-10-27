The final matchup of the 2023 baseball season is about to take place — and the stars are voicing their support for their favorite teams ahead of the World Series.

The Texas Rangers solidified their spot in the season-ending showdown on Monday, October 23, after they defeated defending champion the Houston Astros. The Arizona Diamondbacks secured their slot on Tuesday, October 24, after beating the Philadelphia Phillies — who faced off against the Astros in the 2022 World Series. Both the Rangers and Diamondbacks entered the postseason as wildcard teams and battled their way to the Fall Classic.

As the Diamondbacks and Rangers played against the other teams in contention, several celebrities made their presence known at their respective games including Kevin Durant, former President George W. Bush, Michael Phelps and others.

The World Series starts on Friday, October 27, at the Rangers’ stadium Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

See which celebrities are rooting for the Diamondbacks and Rangers in the 2023 World Series: