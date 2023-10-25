Ed Kelce Is Saving a Seat for Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

The 2023 NFL season isn’t even half over yet, but Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, is already thinking about the Super Bowl — and attending with Taylor Swift.

Ed said he’s “without a doubt” ready to save a seat for Swift, 33, at Super Bowl LVIII next year. “She’ll be in the middle of the Eras Tour,” Ed added in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Wednesday, October 25.

While Ed is correct that Swift will be traveling for much of February 2024, she actually doesn’t have a concert on Sunday, February 11 — the date of the Super Bowl. After her February 10 date in Tokyo, Japan, she’s off until February 16, when she heads to Melbourne, Australia.

Still, Travis, 34, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs have a long way to go before the Super Bowl, as there are still 10 weeks left in the regular NFL season. So far, the team’s record is 6-1, and they’re ranked first in their division. Their next game — against the Denver Broncos — is scheduled for Sunday, October 29.

Swift has attended four Chiefs games since sparking a romance with Travis earlier this fall. Most recently, she traveled to Kansas City for the team’s Sunday, October 22, home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Swift showed her support for Travis with a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt and a friendship bracelet bearing his jersey number, 87.

After the game, Travis took Swift to dinner at Argentine steakhouse Piropos near his Missouri home. The duo reportedly arrived in a Rolls-Royce and spent about two hours enjoying their dinner.

Earlier this month, Ed said that he became an immediate fan of his son’s girlfriend when he saw her cleaning up trash in the family’s box at Arrowhead Stadium. “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” he told People in an interview published on Monday, October 23. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.”

He added: “In the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can. And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot.”

While Ed is on board with Travis and Swift’s romance, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, are less enthused about their dad talking to the world-famous pop star. During the October 18 episode of the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, Travis joked that it’s “terrifying” to imagine the conversation between Swift and Ed, adding, “I feel terrible for Taylor.”

Jason, meanwhile, advised Swift to talk to their mother, Donna Kelce, instead. “If you see Dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation’s going?” Jason, 35, quipped.