Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Kansas City on Monday, October 23.

The couple were photographed at Argentine steakhouse Piropos near his Missouri home, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. They arrived in style, pulling up in a Rolls-Royce and reportedly enjoyed their meal for about two hours.

Kelce, 34, wore a blue Celine tracksuit with white stripes on the side while Swift, 33, wore a brown leather jacket over a mini skirt with black knee-high boots. The football player held Swift’s hand as they exited and opened her car door for her.

The restaurant stayed open late for the pair to enjoy their intimate dinner. When they departed, they were reportedly followed by the singer’s security team and three Kansas City Police Department cars.

Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, recently noted that while he’s “really, really happy” about Travis’ budding romance, he has some security concerns. “There’s some alarms, sometimes, with how over-in-pursuit people can be,” Jason told NBC Sports on Sunday, October 22. “Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”

The dinner date came one day after Swift attended her fourth Kansas City Chiefs game. The Grammy winner watched Travis, a tight end, and his team defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17. Swift was seen cheering for the team and even created her own touchdown celebration handshake with Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews), wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

After the big win, Travis and Swift made an appearance at a party, posing with his teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon. The “Anti-Hero” singer kissed Travis’ cheek in one snap.

Swift — who attended her first game in late September — has received rave reviews from the people closest to Kelce, including his father, Ed Kelce.

“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed told People in an interview published on Monday. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around.”

Ed continued: “I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot.”

Insiders say the romance is heating up fast. “Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that he “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”

The insider added, “He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success.”

A second source told Us that friends think they’re fully in the lavender haze. “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the insider shared just days before the game. “Friends think they’re in love.”