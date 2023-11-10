Jason Kelce Jokes Wife Kylie Already Calls Him Sexiest Man Alive

Jason Kelce teased there was one person who wasn’t surprised by his appearance on this year’s list of sexiest men: his wife, Kylie Kelce.

Jason, 36, was asked about his inclusion as a finalist in People‘s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue while making a guest appearance on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football broadcast on Thursday, November 9. The panelists joked that they were “surprised” Jason still had time to stop by now that he’s joined the ranks of A-listers like Patrick Dempsey, Pedro Pascal and Timothée Chalamet on the distinguished list.

“Listen, I don’t know how this all happened,” Jason replied. “But it’s honestly just another day. My wife tells me all the time I’m the sexiest man in the world. So I’ve been wondering what’s been taking so long for this nomination to happen.”

Jokes aside, Jason noted that his “whirlwind” week has been “fun” — and pointed out that representation matters. “It’s a win for plus size, bearded men all over,” he added.

Related: Everything Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Have Said About Parenting 3 Kids Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are proud parents of three — and they wouldn’t have it any other way. The Philadelphia Eagles center married Kylie in April 2018 nearly three years after matching on dating app Tinder. Less than one year after their nuptials, they welcomed eldest daughter Wyatt […]

Kylie, 31, has yet to directly address her husband’s nomination, which made headlines Wednesday, November 8. Jason previously confessed on 94 WIP Sportsradio that he wasn’t so sure he belonged among Hollywood’s hottest leading men.

“I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone [the] sexiest man alive! I mean, what are we talking about?” he teased on Wednesday.

Jason’s younger brother, Travis Kelce, was also featured in the magazine, landing on the “Sexiest Swifties of the Year” list with Channing Tatum and Taylor Lautner.

Travis, 34, has been linked to Taylor Swift since September. As their relationship continues to bloom, the entire Kelce family has experienced new levels of stardom. While Travis’ parents — Ed and Donna Kelce — have both been spotted spending time with Swift, 33, in the stands at Kansas City Chiefs games, Jason and Kylie have yet to meet the pop star.

Related: Inside Travis Kelce's Bond With Sister-In-Law Kylie Kelce Jason Kelce‘s marriage to Kylie Kelce gave Travis Kelce “the best sister a guy could ask for.” Jason and Kylie tied the knot in 2018 and went on to welcome three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. The little ones quickly grew fond of their “Uncle Trav,” who gushed over his “beautiful” nieces during Kylie’s special […]

“They’ll flip, no doubt,” Ed told Entertainment Tonight last month when asked how the couple’s daughters — Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 8 months — will react to meeting Swift.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Both Travis and Jason are in the midst of NFL bye weeks. When they take the field next on November 20, it’ll be against each other. (Travis plays tight end for the Chiefs, while Jason plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles.)

Donna previously hinted that fans won’t see Kylie in the VIP box at Arrowhead Stadium for the family game. “I don’t blame her [if] she wouldn’t want to be in the suite, I wouldn’t think,” Donna said on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast in October. “She may not want to be there because everybody will be rooting for the Chiefs, so she probably will be down [near the field], like, rooting for the Eagles.”