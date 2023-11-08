Jason Kelce was just named one of the sexiest men alive, but he’s a little unsure what he did to earn that honor.

“Of course not,” Kelce, 36, joked during a Wednesday, November 8, interview with 94 WIP Sportsradio when asked whether he thinks he deserves the title. “I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone [the] sexiest man alive! I mean, what are we talking about?”

Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was a finalist in People’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, which dropped on Wednesday, November 8. According to Kelce, he found out about his inclusion on the list last month.

“It’s fun. … That was funny to see, for sure,” he added. “It’s not bad!”

Related: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Brotherly Bond in Their Own Words Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have an enviable sibling bond full of support, laughter and, of course, football. As the brothers have found success in the NFL, they have shared glimpses of their relationship off the field. Their family even served as inspiration for Travis’ Saturday Night Live monologue, which he hosted for the first […]

Kelce also addressed the situation in a tweet on Tuesday, November 7, writing, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”

During his radio interview, Jason hinted that “the publicity around the [Kelce] family” has “gone to a completely different level” since his younger brother, Travis Kelce, started dating Taylor Swift. (Travis, 34, didn’t make the main list of sexiest men alive but instead landed on an auxiliary roundup of the “Sexiest Swifties of the Year.”)

Last month, Jason admitted that things quickly changed after Swift, 33, attended one of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games in September. “It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now,” Jason told NBC Sports. “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’”

Related: Everything Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Have Said About Parenting 3 Kids Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are proud parents of three — and they wouldn’t have it any other way. The Philadelphia Eagles center married Kylie in April 2018 nearly three years after matching on dating app Tinder. Less than one year after their nuptials, they welcomed eldest daughter Wyatt […]

Jason added that the public interest in his brother’s love life has brought him to “another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with” because Swift is so popular all over the world.

“There’s some alarms, sometimes, with how over-in-pursuit people can be,” Jason explained, noting that he’s “really, really happy” for Travis. “Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Swift is currently gearing up for the South American leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out whether Travis joins her at any of the shows. Travis, for his part, played coy during the Wednesday episode of his “New Heights” podcast when Jason asked whether he’s heading “someplace south” soon.

“Closer to the equator,” Travis quipped.