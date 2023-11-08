Jason Kelce was just named one of the sexiest men alive, but he’s a little unsure what he did to earn that honor.
“Of course not,” Kelce, 36, joked during a Wednesday, November 8, interview with 94 WIP Sportsradio when asked whether he thinks he deserves the title. “I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone [the] sexiest man alive! I mean, what are we talking about?”
Kelce, who plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was a finalist in People’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue, which dropped on Wednesday, November 8. According to Kelce, he found out about his inclusion on the list last month.
“It’s fun. … That was funny to see, for sure,” he added. “It’s not bad!”
Kelce also addressed the situation in a tweet on Tuesday, November 7, writing, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
During his radio interview, Jason hinted that “the publicity around the [Kelce] family” has “gone to a completely different level” since his younger brother, Travis Kelce, started dating Taylor Swift. (Travis, 34, didn’t make the main list of sexiest men alive but instead landed on an auxiliary roundup of the “Sexiest Swifties of the Year.”)
Last month, Jason admitted that things quickly changed after Swift, 33, attended one of Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games in September. “It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now,” Jason told NBC Sports. “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’”
Jason added that the public interest in his brother’s love life has brought him to “another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with” because Swift is so popular all over the world.
“There’s some alarms, sometimes, with how over-in-pursuit people can be,” Jason explained, noting that he’s “really, really happy” for Travis. “Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”
Swift is currently gearing up for the South American leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour, and fans are eagerly waiting to find out whether Travis joins her at any of the shows. Travis, for his part, played coy during the Wednesday episode of his “New Heights” podcast when Jason asked whether he’s heading “someplace south” soon.
“Closer to the equator,” Travis quipped.