Travis Kelce is indeed spending his bye week south of the equator, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, jetted off to Buenos Aires and arrived on Friday, November 10, a source tells Us.

Hours earlier, Taylor Swift restarted her Eras Tour on Thursday, November 9, at Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium. Swift, 33, will headline two more shows there this weekend before bringing the South American leg of the tour to Rio de Janeiro and São Paolo.

Kelce has been linked to the Grammy winner since September. He first expressed interest in Swift the previous July when he revealed that he failed to exchange phone numbers when she brought the Eras Tour to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri. The pair ultimately were able to connect before she stepped out at four of his NFL games.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast in September after Swift’s debut appearance in the stands. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans.”

He continued at the time: “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Swift and Kelce’s romance continued to heat up as they met up in their respective homes of New York City and Kansas City. A source subsequently told Us that Kelce and Swift had made “very detailed plans” to accommodate their busy schedules. While Travis will continue to play in Chiefs games, Swift has resumed her Eras Tour through the end of the year and into 2024.

After attending Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation gala on Thursday, Kelce made good on his tease that he was spending his bye week with Swift.

“I might just say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know,” Travis hinted to brother Jason Kelce during the Wednesday, November 8, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

After Jason, 35, pressed if Travis would head “someplace south,” he had a succinct answer. “Closer to the equator,” Travis quipped. (Both Travis and Jason have time off before the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles play on November 20.)