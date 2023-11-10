Eli Manning is here for Travis Kelce using his NFL bye week to spend time with Taylor Swift in South America.

“I think the bye week is a great time to get away from football and I think that’s the idea,” Manning, 42, told People during an interview on Thursday, November 9. “It is the time to rest the body, rest the mind a little bit, recharge yourself to get ready for that second half of the season.”

Kelce, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs won’t play another game until November 20 after their victory over the Miami Dolphins in Germany earlier this month. His break coincides with the beginning of Swift’s international leg of The Eras Tour, which officially began in Argentina on Thursday.

“I think for him to travel, there’s nothing wrong with traveling, going somewhere,” Manning noted. “Hey, if he wants to go and support his girlfriend and see her play a concert, I’ve got no problem with that.”

Manning clarified that teams in the NFL get “about four or five days” off during the bye. “It’s a time to get away from football,” he said. “It’s a long season.”

Reflecting on how he spent his bye weeks during his time playing for the New York Giants, Manning said, “I might go back to my college, watch a game if they had a big game or go see my parents.”

Earlier this week, Kelce hinted that he might be making plans to fly out to see Swift in South America.

“I might just say ‘f–k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny,” he said on the Wednesday, November 8, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

Jason, 36, questioned whether his younger sibling was going “someplace south,” to which Travis responded, “Closer to the equator.”

While Travis missed Swift’s first show in Buenos Aires on Thursday, instead opting to attend a charity event organized by his teammate Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, he was spotted arriving in Argentina on Friday, November 10. Swift has two more concerts in Buenos Aires before she heads to Brazil.

As their schedules ramp up, a source exclusively told Us Weekly about Travis and Swift’s plans to conquer long-distance dating.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” the insider shared earlier this month. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

Travis initially attended an Eras Tour stop in Missouri in July, revealing on “New Heights” later that month that he tried — and failed — to trade phone numbers with Swift at the concert. He subsequently invited Swift to see him play in a Chiefs game, and the pair sparked romance rumors when she took him up on the offer in September. She has since attended several of Travis’ games and openly bonded with his family.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” a second insider shared with Us last month. “Friends think they’re in love.”