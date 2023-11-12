Taylor Swift sealed her Saturday, November 11, Eras Tour set with a kiss from Travis Kelce.

Swift, 33, walked off the River Plates Stadium waving to fans, per social media footage, before she noticed Kelce, 34, waiting for her by a black tent. As the Kansas City Chiefs tight end patiently stood with his hands behind his back, Swift started sprinting down the walkway. Once she made it to Kelce, Swift wrapped her arms around his neck and pulled him in for a passionate embrace.

Per the X (formerly Twitter) footage, they continued kissing until they walked inside the closed-off tent. While Swift sported a navy Oscar de la Renta bodysuit that she wears for her live performances of “Vigilante S—t,” Kelce looked casual in J. Logan Home’s signature “The Maison” shirt and coordinating slacks.

Kelce watched Swift’s three-hour concert (her second in Buenos Aires) from the VIP tent next to Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, and Eras Tour opening act Sabrina Carpenter. Additional social media footage showed Kelce dancing in the crowd and chatting it up with Scott, 71. Taylor’s dad even adorably filmed Kelce joining in on the crowd’s “Olé Olé Olé” chant at one point.

Taylor also made the performance special for Kelce, whom she’s been linked to since September. During her Midnights set, the Grammy winner swapped the lyrics to “Karma.” Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” she gave a shout-out to Kelce’s NFL team.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang on Saturday, per X videos, adding a giggle. Kelce was subsequently seen blushing, holding his face in his hands, when he heard the new line.

Several songs later, Taylor’s backup dancer Kameron Saunders — whose brother, Khalen Saunders, used to play football for the Chiefs — added an Easter egg in his dance solo. As Kameron, 31, took center stage during “Bejeweled,” he pantomimed shooting an arrow. (While Taylor does the move in her “The Archer” choreography, it is also how Kelce enters Arrowhead Stadium during home football games.)

“Tonight’s solo was super special. An ode if you will,” Kameron wrote via Instagram Story later that night, alongside a wink emoji.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, November 10, that Kelce had traveled to Argentina on his bye week. He arrived later that day, meeting up with Taylor and Scott for dinner at the Elena restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires.

While Saturday’s show was Kelce’s first time in the VIP tent, he previously went to the Eras Tour in July when she brought the show to Kansas City. He watched from a private box — and made a homemade friendship bracelet with his phone number to trade with her.

While he was “butthurt” that they didn’t get to meet after the show, Kelce eventually got his wish. They took their romance to the next level in September when she saw him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.