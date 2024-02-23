Travis Kelce packed on the friendship bracelets at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Sydney, Australia.

At the Friday, February 23, show Kelce, 34, was seen with multiple friendship bracelets on each wrist as he snapped his fingers and danced to his girlfriend’s biggest hits — with her pals Rita Ora and Katy Perry.

Swifties are known for trading friendship bracelets during the singer’s performances as a nod to the lyrics of her song “You’re on Your Own Kid” from Midnights. Kelce and Swift’s romance was sparked after the NFL star was unable to give the Grammy winner a friendship bracelet he had with his number on it at an Eras Tour show in July 2023.

On Friday, Kelce paired the accessories with a gold watch and other beaded designs. The jewelry was complemented by his lively blue patterned two-piece, which featured a T-shirt and matching shorts.

On his feet, he opted for white sneakers and Nike socks.

As Kelce supported Swift from the VIP tent, the hitmaker gave the Kansas City Chiefs tight end subtle shout-outs from the stage.

One video from the concert showed Swift seemingly pointing to Kelce while singing the “Willow” lyric “That’s my man” during her Folklore set. Another clip circulating via social media seems to show Swift making reference to Kelce during “Long Live,” which she sings during the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) era. Fans think Swift referenced Kelce’s recent Super Bowl LVIII victory when she sang the lyric, “When they gave us our trophies.” (Kelce and the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on February 11.)

After her performance came to an end, Swift ran off stage and embraced Kelce, giving him a kiss as fans cheered.

Friday marks the second time Kelce has supported Swift at one of her concerts since they began dating.

He previously attended a November 2023 show in Argentina, traveling to the country during his bye week. Swift, for her part, was Kelce’s biggest fan throughout the 2023 NFL season, attending 13 games from September 2023 to the Super Bowl.