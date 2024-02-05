Taylor Swift kicked off a busy month by racking up accolades at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

The pop star, 34, was nominated in six categories at the ceremony, which was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She received nods for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Anti-Hero” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her “Karma” collaboration with Ice Spice.

Swift ultimately won Best Pop Vocal Album and the night’s biggest honor, Album of the Year, for 2022’s Midnights. In addition to taking home two major awards, the pop star made history as the first person to win Album of the year four times. During the show, she announced that her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will be out on April 19.

Song of the Year went to Billie Eilish for “What Was I Made For,” while Miley Cyrus won Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year for “Flowers.” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance was awarded to SZA and Phoebe Bridgers for their song “Ghost in the Machine.”

Over the course of her nearly two-decade career, Swift has earned 14 Grammy wins from 52 nominations. She had multiple chances to make history during Sunday’s awards show by becoming the only artist to take home Album of the Year four times and securing her first trophies for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, despite a combined 10 previous nods in the major categories.

In November 2023, Swift reacted to her six Grammy nominations during a stop in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on her Eras Tour. “Sort of a crazy day yesterday,” she told the audience while sitting at a piano. “I started off my morning by getting the extraordinary news that because of you and because of the way you have supported my album Midnights, it just got nominated for six Grammys!”

Swift proceeded to dance while holding up six fingers. “You’re the best. You continue to be the best,” she gushed. “You’re the only reason that anything like that ever happened in my life.”

While Swift has been on a hiatus from her tour since late November, she will resume the international leg in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, February 7. Fans are hopeful she’ll travel back to the U.S. to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, before playing several more shows in Australia later this month. She will perform another stretch of concerts in Singapore in early March, followed by a brief break that will last until May.

Although Kelce, 34, could not attend the Grammys with Swift due to his pre-Super Bowl schedule, he was confident she would sweep the categories in which she was recognized, saying during a Wednesday, January 31, appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for.”